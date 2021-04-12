The Blues go into tomorrow's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Porto with a 2-0 advantage, thanks to goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell last weekFull Article
Tuchel set to rely on Rudiger, Kovacic and Azpilicueta for Chelsea vs Porto
