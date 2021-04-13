Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be ‘fantastic’ Manchester United signing as Erliang Haaland and Harry Kane alternative – Rio Ferdinand says Everton striker would make a ‘big impact’
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a ‘fantastic’ signing as an alternative to Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. The Everton striker has everything it takes to be a hit and would make a ‘big impact’ at Old Trafford, claims the former England defender. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the […]Full Article