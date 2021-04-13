Skip Bayless on whether Julian Edelman qualifies for the NFL Hall of Fame | UNDISPUTED

3-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman is hanging it up after 12 seasons with the New England Patriots. In a video posted to social media, Edelman said quote, 'I've always said I'll go until the wheels come off. And they finally have fallen off.' Tom Brady posted a heartfelt message on Instagram telling Edelman he always quote, 'shined the most' in the playoffs. Edelman finished his career with a Super Bowl MVP, and he ranks second in NFL history with 118 postseason receptions, trailing only Jerry Rice. Hear whether Skip Bayless thinks Julian Edelman qualifies for the NFL Hall of Fame.