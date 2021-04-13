Shannon Sharpe speaks on the Minnesota sports protests following the shooting of Daunte Wright | UNDISPUTED
Yesterday, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Twins, and Wild all postponed their games following the protests and aftermath of the police shooting of 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center during a traffic stop. The officer that fired the gun has since been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the tragedy in Minnesota.Full Article