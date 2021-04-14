Neymar's PSG is banishing their Champions League demons
Even if he won't admit it, there was an element of revenge on Tuesday night as Neymar helped PSG eliminate Bayern from the Champions League.
Mauricio Pochettino said Paris Saint-Germain felt like “a real team” after they edged out Bayern Munich to reach the Champions..
Injury-hit Bayern Munich travel to Paris looking to overturn a 3-2 first leg deficit against PSG. As coaching tensions rumble on,..