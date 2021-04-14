Yankees Fall To Toronto Blue Jays
Giancarlo Stanton, mired in an 0-for-16 skid, got the Yankees within 6-3 on a two-run single off Jordan Romero in the eighth.Full Article
Hyun Jin Ryu was stellar in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 7-3 win over the New York Yankees. The staff ace went nearly seven innings,..
Gerrit Cole had a great outing Monday evening against the Toronto Blue Jays, striking out eight and giving up just one run over six..