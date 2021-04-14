Former Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant says it is ‘very possible’ for Reds to overturn deficit vs Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals
Jermaine Pennant insists Liverpool CAN produce another famous comeback in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Reds trail 3-1 to Real Madrid heading into the quarter-final second leg at Anfield. Liverpool have been known for pulling off stunning European turnarounds in the past… just ask Barcelona and AC Milan. And Pennant, who starred for