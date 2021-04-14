Chris Broussard: James Harden is playing point for Nets better than Ben Simmons ever has | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons dismissed potential rivalry with the Brooklyn Nets, commenting that the concern for Brooklyn is "there’s only one ball and you got to play defense” . Chris Broussard joins First Things First, and keeps it real with Simmons. He says Brooklyn is already moving and handling the ball better than the 76ers ever have, and that James Harden has been a better point guard for the team that Simmons. Hear why Broussard believes the Sixers' player needs to watch more tape on the Nets.