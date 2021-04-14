Shannon Sharpe: I’m not concerned at all over Andre Drummond’s poor performances with Lakers | UNDISPUTED

The Lakers beat the Hornets 101-93 yesterday to finish their 7-game road trip with a 4-and-3 record. But Andre Drummond is still struggling on offense since joining the purple and gold, following up a 3-point game against the Knicks by scoring just 4 points on 2-of-7 shooting in last night’s win. Drummond said after the game quote, 'Offensively, this is probably the worst I've played in my career. I'm still trying to figure it out here. I'm not allowing it to take me out of my game. I know why I'm here, which is to help this team defensively. Offensively, it will come for me.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Drummond's poor performance against the Hornets.