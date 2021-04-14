The Chicago Cubs were blanked, 7-0, by their rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers. Corbin Burns recorded ten strikeouts, as Jake Arrieta and the Cubs bullpen were roughed up for seven runs.Full Article
Corbin Burnes fans 10 Cubs in 7-0 Brewers win
