Corbin Burnes fans 10 Cubs in 7-0 Brewers win

FOX Sports

The Chicago Cubs were blanked, 7-0, by their rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers. Corbin Burns recorded ten strikeouts, as Jake Arrieta and the Cubs bullpen were roughed up for seven runs.

