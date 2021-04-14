Roy Jones Jr. tells Shannon Sharpe why Nate Robinson lost to Jake Paul and compares weight differences between him and Mike Tyson. 'Nate’s only 5’9” 181 pounds, while Jake came down from 210. People looked at me & Mike and said: ‘Y'all are about the same size.’ No, we’re not. You see Mike’s head? He’s capable of totting way more weight than I am.'Full Article
Roy Jones Jr. explains why Nate Robinson lost to Jake Paul | EPISODE 13 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Roy Jones Jr. leaves Mike Tyson & Floyd Mayweather off his Mt. Rushmore | EPISODE 13 | CLUB SHAY SHAY
FOX Sports
Roy Jones Jr. gives Shannon Sharpe his Mt. Rushmore of boxing and neither Mike Tyson or Floyd Mayweather are on it. 1. Muhammad..