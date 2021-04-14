Roy Jones Jr. explains why Nate Robinson lost to Jake Paul | EPISODE 13 | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Roy Jones Jr. tells Shannon Sharpe why Nate Robinson lost to Jake Paul and compares weight differences between him and Mike Tyson. 'Nate’s only 5’9” 181 pounds, while Jake came down from 210. People looked at me & Mike and said: ‘Y'all are about the same size.’ No, we’re not. You see Mike’s head? He’s capable of totting way more weight than I am.'