The Olympics are nearly here, albeit one year later than planned.After being postponed because of Covid-19, Japan is preparing for a second crack at the Games.Here's everything you need to know about the weirdest Olympics in history....Full Article
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Everything you need to know about the weirdest Games ever
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Olympix hopeful John Graves
By the very nature of his sport, John Graves surveys the past. As a world-class rower, Graves’ head faces the stern, or the back..
WCPO Cincinnati