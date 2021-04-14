San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots are among several teams that attended Justin Fields' 2nd Pro day. Todd Fuhrman explains why likes the Patriots' odds to draft Fields, while Clay Travis thinks the Broncos are a better bet.Full Article
Todd Fuhrman: Don't sleep on the Patriots at 9/1 odds to land Justin Fields
FOX Sports0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Todd Fuhrman: Don’t sleep on the Patriots at 9/1 odds to land Justin Fields
San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots are among several teams that attended Justin Fields' 2nd Pro day. Todd Fuhrman..
FOX Sports