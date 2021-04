Erling Haaland is “almost unstoppable” according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, despite his side ensuring the Borussia Dortmund star endured 180 goalless minutes in their Champions League quarter-final. City secured their passage to the semi-finals of Europe’s top competition for the first time in Guardiola’s five-year reign, as Riyad Mahrez’s penalty and Phil Foden’s 75th-minute […]