According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first project from the deal is an untitled docuseries which will chronicle Williams’s personal and professional life. “I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” Williams said.Full Article
Serena Williams: I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Serena Williams Sets Docuseries at Amazon Under New First-Look TV Deal
Serena Williams has lined up a biographical docuseries at Amazon Studios under a newly signed first-look TV deal, the streamer..
The Wrap