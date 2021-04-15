White Sox's Rodon throws no-hitter vs. Indians
White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon threw a no-hitter against the Indians on Wednesday, losing a perfect game in the ninth inning in Chicago's 8-0 winFull Article
SI's Tom Verducci breaks down the adjustments White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon ahead of Opening Day that led him to a no-hitter on..
White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón threw a no-hitter Wednesday night as the White Sox shut out the Cleveland Indians. Here are..