Boris Johnson was urged to intervene in Newcastle takeover, Rice interested in Manchester United transfer but Solskjaer vs Mourinho row kills hopes of Kane move
Published
Keep up to date with all the latest action and talking points on another busy night of Champions League football. TOP HEADLINES: Phil Foden runs to Pep Guardiola and calls out PSG’s Kylian Mbappe as Man City book place in Champions League semi-final despite Jude Bellingham heroics Wasteful Liverpool knocked out of Champions League as […]Full Article