Apr.15 - The national automobile club wants two grands prix in Italy to become the annual norm once again. Earlier, Monza and Imola were both permanent F1 race hosts - and 2021 marks the second year in a row in which the latter circuit east of Bologna is back on the calendar. However, in both.....check out full post »Full Article
Italy wants to host two F1 races every year again
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Harley-Davidson and Indian Baggers to Go After Each Other in New Race
autoevolution
Last year, 11 Harley-Davidson motorcycles were pitted against just two Indian Challengers at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca..
You might like
More coverage
Keeneland open 4.2.21
ON A NORMAL, BEAUTIFUL, SUNNY SPRING DAY LIKE TODAY...YOU'D SEE HUGE ATTENDANCE AT THE OPENING DAY OF KEENELAND'S SPRING..
WTVQ Lexington, KY