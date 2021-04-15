Monte Carlo Masters: Dan Evans shocks world number one Novak Djokovic
Published
Britain's Dan Evans claims the biggest win of his career by beating world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 in Monte Carlo.Full Article
Published
Britain's Dan Evans claims the biggest win of his career by beating world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 in Monte Carlo.Full Article
Dan Evans said his shock win over world number one Novak Djokovic in the Monte Carlo Masters was "something to tell the kids and..
Novak Djokovic swept past promising Italian teenager Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-2 in Monte Carlo on Wednesday on the Serbian world number..