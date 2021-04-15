Sarah Kustok: Brooklyn is focused on getting healthy for the playoffs | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Philadelphia 76ers edged out the Brooklyn Nets for a win with a final score of 123-117. Joel Embiid shone in last night's game, scoring 39 points and capping out at 13 rebounds. The Nets cut the lead from 22 to 3 in the 4th quarter, but head coach Steve Nash raised some eyebrows with his decision to sit Kyrie Irving out for the final minutes of the game. Sarah Kustok joins First Things First to decide what she made of Nash’s decision to leave Kyrie on the bench with a chance to beat the 76ers.