Skip Bayless: Jadeveon Clowney makes the Browns a Super Bowl contender immediately | UNDISPUTED

Jadeveon Clowney and is signing a 1-year deal worth up to 10 million dollars with the Cleveland Browns. During a virtual press conference yesterday, Clowney expressed his excitement and high expectations for himself saying quote, 'With my potential and the way I play the game, if I can stay healthy, yeah, I shouldn’t be far away from being Defensive Player of the Year.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Clowney joining the Browns.