Colin Cowherd: The Cleveland Browns are a championship team | THE HERD

With the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, the Cleveland Browns now have 10 former first round picks on their roster. Colin Cowherd now believes only 2 things can stop the Browns from becoming a Championship team — Baker Mayfield or injuries.

