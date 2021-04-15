With the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, the Cleveland Browns now have 10 former first round picks on their roster. Colin Cowherd now believes only 2 things can stop the Browns from becoming a Championship team — Baker Mayfield or injuries.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: The Cleveland Browns are a championship team | THE HERD
