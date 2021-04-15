Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli is among the substitutes against Slavia Prague as Arsenal look to try and secure a place in the Europa League semi-finalsFull Article
Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Martinelli is a useful option from bench for Arsenal
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Martin Keown: Arsenal star is too good for the bench
Martin Keown has urged Mikel Arteta to give Gabriel Martinelli more of a chance in the Arsenal team between now and the end of the..
The Sport Review