Source: Friday's Oilers-Canucks game postponed
Published
The Vancouver Canucks' game against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday will be postponed, a source confirmed to ESPN.Full Article
Published
The Vancouver Canucks' game against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday will be postponed, a source confirmed to ESPN.Full Article
According to multiple sources, the Friday game against the Edmonton Oilers in Vancouver has been postponed.
Friday's game against the Edmonton Oilers and Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs have been postponed.