Earlier, RCB had scored 149-8 off their 20 overs. In reply, SRH were cruising and at one stage, needed just 35 runs to win off the last four overs with eight wickets in hand before Ahmed dismissed Jonny Bairstow (12 off 13 balls), Manish Pandey (38 off 39) and Abdul Samad (0) in the 17th over.