The Kansas City Royals leaned on steady pitching and an active bullpen to pull through with a 7-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Kansas Cityâ€™s Jakob Junis ran his consecutive scoreless streak to 14 innings in the matchup.Full Article
Jakob Junis runs scoreless streak to 14 innings in Royalsâ€™ 7-5 win vs. Blue Jays
Blue Jays' comeback falls short as Royals scratch out victory on Jackie Robinson Day
Jakob Junis ran his consecutive scoreless streak to 14 innings as the Royals staked him to a seven-run lead Thursday night, and a..
