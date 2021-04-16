Jakob Junis runs scoreless streak to 14 innings in Royalsâ€™ 7-5 win vs. Blue Jays

Jakob Junis runs scoreless streak to 14 innings in Royalsâ€™ 7-5 win vs. Blue Jays

The Kansas City Royals leaned on steady pitching and an active bullpen to pull through with a 7-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night. Kansas Cityâ€™s Jakob Junis ran his consecutive scoreless streak to 14 innings in the matchup.

