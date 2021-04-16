World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump says return of fans will bring out his best
World number one Judd Trump says the return of fans will help bring out his best at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.Full Article
World number one Judd Trump says the return of fans will help bring out his best at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.