First Free Practice Results 2021 E. Romagna F1 GP

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race Track: Autodromo Imola Weather: dry 11.5°C Tarmac: dry 22.7°C Humidity : 53.7% Wind : 16.5 m/s NE Pressure: 1015.4 bar The 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix first practice session started off as a cool morning in Imola, but with clear blue skies. Antonio Giovinazzi was the first.....check out full post »