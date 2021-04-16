WWE today announced that Pat McAfee will debut as the new analyst for Friday Night SmackDown beginning tomorrow night, April 16, live at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.Full Article
Pat McAfee joins Friday Night SmackDown announce team
