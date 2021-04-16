Billie Jean King Cup: Katie Boulter gives Great Britain lead over Mexico
Published
Katie Boulter puts Great Britain 1-0 ahead in their Billie Jean King Cup play-off against Mexico.Full Article
Published
Katie Boulter puts Great Britain 1-0 ahead in their Billie Jean King Cup play-off against Mexico.Full Article
Watch the best shots as Great Britain's Katie Boulter produces a brilliant performance to beat Giuliana Olmos 6-4 6-1 and clinch..
Heather Watson and Katie Boulter put Great Britain 2-0 ahead in their Billie Jean King Cup play-off against Mexico.