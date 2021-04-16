British and Irish Lions greats have heralded John Dawes for "changing the way rugby was played" as their iconic former captain and coach passed away on Saturday at the age of 80.Sir Ian McGeechan, Willie John McBride, John Taylor...Full Article
Rugby: Former Lions and Wales captain and All Blacks nemesis John Dawes dies aged 80
Former Wales and Lions captain and coach John Dawes has died at the age of 80 following a period of ill health.
