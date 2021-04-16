‘Fortunate’ Everton should NOT have been awarded penalty against Tottenham as James Rodriguez is accused of ‘kicking the floor’ before Gylfi Sigurdsson’s equaliser from spot
“I think Everton are fortunate, I really do.” That was Jamie Carragher’s verdict after Michael Oliver awarded the Toffees a penalty when Tottenham defender Sergio Regulion was adjudged to have fouled James Rodriguez in the box. After Harry Kane brilliantly gave Spurs the lead, the hosts hit back from the spot just four minutes later […]Full Article