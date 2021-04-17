IPL 2021: SRH’s Kane Williamson hoping to be fit in a week

Williamson, 30, a vital cog in SRH’s middle order, suffered a small tear in his left elbow tendon and was ruled out of the home ODI series against Bangladesh in March ahead of the IPL. However, the New Zealand captain on Friday said his “recovery is going really well”.

