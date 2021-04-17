Williamson, 30, a vital cog in SRH’s middle order, suffered a small tear in his left elbow tendon and was ruled out of the home ODI series against Bangladesh in March ahead of the IPL. However, the New Zealand captain on Friday said his “recovery is going really well”.Full Article
IPL 2021: SRH’s Kane Williamson hoping to be fit in a week
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
IPL 2021 | Hoping to be fit and ready within the week, says Kane Williamson
All eyes are once again on his return with Sunrisers losing both their matches this season, primarily due to their inept..
Hindu