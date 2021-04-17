SmackDown, after Wrestlemania, was action-packed with Cesaro attempting to challenge Roman Reigns, but found himself with the main event match against Jey Uso. The Street Profits celebrated Bianca Belair's historic win over Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, then attempted to win back the Tag Team Championship belts from Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.Full Article
Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pat McAfee joins Friday Night SmackDown announce team
WWE today announced that Pat McAfee will debut as the new analyst for Friday Night SmackDown beginning tomorrow night, April 16,..
FOX Sports
Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | WRESTLEMANIA EPISODE
In a special Wrestlemania episode of SmackDown, a fatal four-way match to determine the SmackDown Tag team Champions takes place..
FOX Sports