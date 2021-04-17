Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes

SmackDown, after Wrestlemania, was action-packed with Cesaro attempting to challenge Roman Reigns, but found himself with the main event match against Jey Uso. The Street Profits celebrated Bianca Belair's historic win over Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, then attempted to win back the Tag Team Championship belts from Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

