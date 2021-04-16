Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has again put herself in position for her first win in three years, shooting a seven-under third round today to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Lotte Championship.Nelly Korda, who went back...Full Article
Golf: Lydia Ko takes lead after three rounds at Lotte Championship
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lydia Ko opens Lotte Championship lead, while Henderson, Sharp remain in hunt
CBC.ca
Lydia Ko went low again, shooting a 9-under 63 at Kapolei Golf Club on Thursday to take a three-stroke lead midway through the..