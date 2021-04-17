West Ham visit Newcastle United this afternoon at St James' Park with the Hammers aiming to move into third placeFull Article
Newcastle vs West Ham live updates from St James' Park
Football.london0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Confirmed West Ham team to face Newcastle as David Moyes makes two changes
The team news is in for the Hammers' Premier League match against Newcastle, with David Moyes making two change to his team for the..
Football.london
West Ham press conference live as David Moyes discusses Newcastle clash
The West Ham United boss is speaking to the press as his team prepare to face Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon at St James'..
Football.london