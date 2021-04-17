Third Free Practice Results 2021 E. Romagna F1 GP

Third Free Practice Results 2021 E. Romagna F1 GP

F1-Fansite

Published

F1 Race Event: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Race Track: Autodromo Imola Weather: dry  11.0°C Tarmac: dry  20.7°C Humidity : 52.7% Wind : 0.2 m/s SW Pressure: 1012.0 bar Kimi Raikkonen was the first to break the silence in Imola when he came out pits as first with the Alfa Romeo. Mercedes and Red Bull waited.....check out full post »

Full Article