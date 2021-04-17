Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Sheffield United | Willian Jose's second half strike handed Wolves another victory and relegated the Blades.Full Article
Wolves player ratings vs Sheffield United as Willian Jose wins it
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Sheffield United relegated from the Premier League
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Sheffield United's relegation from the Premier League has been confirmed following a 1-0 defeat at Wolves.The rock-bottom Blades..
Nuno praises two Wolves players after Willian Jose downs Blades
Lichfield Mercury
Sheffield United relegated from Premier League
SoccerNews.com
Express and Star
Sheffield United relegated from Premier League despite battling in Wolves loss
Daily Star
Sheffield United have been relegated into the Championship from the Premier League as Willian Jose struck his first Wolves goal to..