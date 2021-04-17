Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 date: UK start time, fight card and how to watch UFC 264 – latest news on trilogy clash after Dana White announcement
UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor v Dustin Poirier will go ahead in Las Vegas on July 10. Following on from McGregor’s win over Poirier in September 2014, ‘The Diamond’ got his revenge earlier this year in stunning style. Poirier destroyed McGregor with fierce leg kicks and punches to win the rematch […]Full Article