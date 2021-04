Their Lamborghini Hurcan GT3 Evo took the top spot in the three-part qualifying session by just 0.007s from the Auto Sport Promotion Mercedes-AMG GT3 shared by Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon.

Bortolotti, Mapelli and Caldarelli ended up with an aggregate time of 1m47.006s, which compared with a 1m47.013s from the ASP Mercedes.

The Lambo topped the times in Bortolotti's ...Keep reading