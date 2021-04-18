Apr.18 - Toto Wolff thinks Lewis Hamilton will stay at Mercedes beyond 2021 - and then never switch to a rival Formula 1 team. "I think this will be his last team," the Mercedes team boss told DPA news agency at Imola. Seven time world champion Hamilton, 36, signed only a one-year deal for 2021.....check out full post »Full Article
Wolff says Mercedes to be Hamilton's final F1 team
