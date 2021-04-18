Apr.18 - Dr Helmut Marko has slammed Aston Martin's stance over the aerodynamic rule changes for 2021, describing the complaint as "completely incomprehensible". Even Mercedes' Toto Wolff, who is close to Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll and the Silverstone based outfit, suggested that the matter "should be left to rest now". He is referring.....check out full post »Full Article
Marko slams Aston Martin over 'low rake' legal threat
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rival teams hit back at Aston Martin legal threat
Apr.17 - Three rival team bosses have hit back at suggestions Aston Martin may launch legal action against Formula 1's aerodynamic..
F1-Fansite