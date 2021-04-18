Marko slams Aston Martin over 'low rake' legal threat

Marko slams Aston Martin over 'low rake' legal threat

F1-Fansite

Published

Apr.18 - Dr Helmut Marko has slammed Aston Martin's stance over the aerodynamic rule changes for 2021, describing the complaint as "completely incomprehensible". Even Mercedes' Toto Wolff, who is close to Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll and the Silverstone based outfit, suggested that the matter "should be left to rest now". He is referring.....check out full post »

Full Article