'An amazing play': Joey Votto turns the 31st triple play in Cincinnati Reds history
Joey Votto helped the Reds escape a jam in the 8th inning Saturday when he turned a triple play, which started when he caught a line drive.
Canadian Josh Naylor lined into a triple play in the eighth inning, then let a routine grounder roll through his legs at first base..