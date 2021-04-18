The Miami street circuit will be 5.41km, have 19 corners, 3 straights and potential for 3 DRS zones with an estimated top speed of 320km/h. Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, will sit at the heart of the circuit. Formula 1 and the FIA will be liaising closely with the promoter, who is.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 announces Miami GP will already join next year's calendar
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Miami GP to join F1 calendar from 2022 in 10-year deal
There will be two Formula One races in the United States next year with the new Miami Grand Prix added to the calendar from 2022...
Japan Today
Formula One: Miami Grand Prix added to 2022 calendar
Miami will be on the Formula One calendar from next year, in a 10-year deal that adds a second American GP to the championship..
Deutsche Welle