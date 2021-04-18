A dramatic collision between George Russell and Valtteri Bottas caused a red-flag at Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as both cars were left in pieces on the grassFull Article
F1 race red-flagged after George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' crash at Imola
