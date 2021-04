Ruslan Malinovskiy’s late effort consigned Juventus to a 1-0 defeat at Atalanta and struck a blow to their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Only four minutes remained of Sunday’s Serie A contest when Malinovskiy’s effort deflected past Wojciech Szczesny to secure the points for Atalanta, who leapfrog Juve into third place in […]