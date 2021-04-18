Roy Keane and Micah Richards have lashed out at European Super League plans after Gary Neville called for all Premier League clubs involved to face points deductionsFull Article
Roy Keane and Micah Richards slam "pure greed" in European Super League plans
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Keane & Richards: Super League is pure greed
Roy Keane and Micah Richards believe the announcement on the European Super League is down to pure greed and would be damaging to..
Sky Sports UK