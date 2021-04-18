Nets weigh how to deploy Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin in back-to-back games
Published
Both were in the starting lineupÂ against the Heat, but Nash was uncertain how he planned to deploy them in the back-to-back.Full Article
Published
Both were in the starting lineupÂ against the Heat, but Nash was uncertain how he planned to deploy them in the back-to-back.Full Article
Blake Griffin said Kevin Durant recruited him to Brooklyn harder than any other member of the Nets, and KD is certainly no stranger..