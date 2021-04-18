Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois earns Real a point
Published
Thibaut Courtois helps a depleted Real Madrid hold off a spirited Getafe and earn a point that keeps them in touch with La Liga leaders Atletico.Full Article
Published
Thibaut Courtois helps a depleted Real Madrid hold off a spirited Getafe and earn a point that keeps them in touch with La Liga leaders Atletico.Full Article
Thibaut Courtois helps a depleted Real Madrid hold off a spirited Getafe and earn a point that keeps them in touch with La Liga..