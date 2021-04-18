Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand joins Gary Neville and Gary Lineker in speaking out against European Super League breakaway plans
Published
Rio Ferdinand has joined an ever-growing list of high-profile figures in football to condemn the plans for a new European Super League. On Sunday, it was reported that Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City have signed up to the breakaway plan, which would see teams compete in one 36-team league instead of the current […]Full Article